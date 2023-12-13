Higher MRT-3 fares likely in first quarter of 2024: DOTr

Watch more on iWantTFC

MRT-3 fares are set to go up by the first quarter of 2024, the head of the Department of Transportation confirmed Wednesday.

"Next year na 'yung MRT-3. I understand ipepresent 'yan sa LRTA board. Next year na natin pag-usapan...Hindi naman sila masyadong mahihirapan kung hindi natin kaagad ibibigay 'yung fare increase na hinihingi nila. Most probably first quarter, next year," DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

Commuters crowd the Metro Rail Transit-Line 3 Araneta Cubao Station on March 28, 2022. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News/file

The MRT-3 management is seeking an additional P2.29 for the boarding fee and a P0.21 increase per kilometer.

If approved, the minimum fare will go up to P16 from the current P13 while an end-to-end trip from North Avenue station to Taft Avenue station would go up to P34 from the current P28.

The national government is currently subsidizing a significant portion of MRT-3 fares.

