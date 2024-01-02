BPI, Robinsons Bank merger takes effect

MANILA -- The merger between the Bank of the Philippine Islands and Robinsons Bank Corporation has taken effect, BPI said Tuesday.

BPI told the Philippine Stock Exchange that on December 29, they informed the state bourse that the Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the merger between BPI and RBC, with BPI as the surviving bank.

The Philippine Competition Commission earlier cleared the merger between BPI and Robinsons Bank in September.

BPI is the third-largest Philippine lender in terms of assets, with the Gokongwei-led lender at 16th.

BPI had earlier said that it hopes to tap into Robinsons Bank’s clientele when the merger of the two banks is completed.

