Home improvement, construction supplies opens shop in Olongapo and Taytay

Wilcon Depot, one of the Philippines' leading home improvement and construction supply retailer, opened two provincial branches this December. The retail giant opened its second store in Taytay, Rizal on December 11, 2020, a week after its new store debuted in Olongapo, Zambales on December 4, 2020 bringing products and services closer to more Filipinos despite facing a challenging time in business due to the current health situation.

The store openings are part of the company's fulfillment of its 5-year store expansion campaign, #FlyingHighTo100, wherein Wilcon aims to have 100 operational stores by 2025, barring any unexpected external factors.

Wilcon is continuously ramping up its retail store presence nationwide and successfully opened a total of six new stores this 2020 including Wilcon Depot Daraga, Albay in March; Wilcon Depot San Jose Del Monte and Calumpit, Bulacan in June; and Wilcon Depot Cabuyao, Laguna in September despite facing a challenging time in business due to the health crisis.

To date, Wilcon now has a 63-store network nationwide, 17 branches of which are in Metro Manila, and 46 stores are spread in key cities and municipalities of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

As part of its commitment to serve all Filipino homeowners and builders across the country, Wilcon brings the top-of-the-line products and home solutions with the highest quality standards, innovative, and sustainable features to even more communities.

Wilcon Depot's DIY section.

Wilcon Depot houses plenty of options to choose from as it carries exclusive top-tier brands like GROHE and KOHLER Sanitarywares, FRANKE Kitchen Systems, POZZI Bathroom Solutions, Sanitarywares, Bathtubs, and Ceramics, KOLLER Whirlpool Bathtubs and Shower Enclosures, ARISTON Water Heaters, GEBERIT Monolith Puro, MACROAIR HVLS Fans, BULL Outdoor Products, RUBI Tile Cutter, and REHAU Premium PPR pipes.

Italian tile brands NOVABELL, ENERGIE KER, GARDENIA, IMOLA, HERBERIA, OPERA, CASTELVERO, KERADOM, and NAXOS alongside Spanish tile brands ALCALAGRES, GRESPANIA, ROCERSA, CIFRE, EMIGRES, KEROS, TESANY, ONIX, OSET, VITACER, GRUPO HALCAN, MYR, and ECO CERAMICA are available in the Tile Studio inside the store together with Asian tile brands ARTE, SOL, LOLA, HUANQIU, VERONA, PICASSO MOSAIC, ROMAN, MULIA, KIA, CHINA NATURAL GRANITE, BASEL, SAIGRES, and GEMMA.

HEIM Home Interior and Housewares, HERITAGE Furniture, HOMEBASICS Housewares, INTERDESIGN Housewares, and HAMDEN Kitchen Appliances are exhibited at the Living, Kitchen, and Bath (LKB) Showroom. KASCH faucets and Bathroom Accessories, SEFA Specialty Bathroom Faucets, Bathroom Accessories, Shower Heads, and Kitchen Organizers, SUNCRUST BBQ Grills, LANDJACK Bicycles, CROWN and PRUSSIA Kitchen Sink, QUARTEX Quartz Kitchen Sink, ELECTRON Generators, DIRECT HARDWARE, TRUPER Tools, ALPHALUX Lighting Solutions, KAZE Ceiling Fans, P.TECH Builder's Aid and Quartz Stone, FOREST Wood Products, IGLOO Coolers, RUBBERMAID Coolers, Kitchen Organizers and Outdoor trash bins, UNITED SOLUTIONS Outdoor trash bins, and SOLUTHERM PPR pipes and 304 stainless Steel Pipe Fittings are displayed in the DIY Section of the store.

Wilcon Depot's Tiles and Sanitarywares section.

Wilcon also offers a multitude of services that give customers a convenient shopping experience like free parking spaces, reliable delivery service, and tile cutting service, among others. Wilcon Depot has a dedicated space in their store for an exclusive design consultation through its Design Hub, a service that allows their customers to create their own design through computer software with the help of its knowledgeable and well-trained in-house designer. The service provides floor plans and a 3D perspective of their design ideas including the total cost estimate and product list of the design plan.

Wilcon Depot's Design Hub.

Wilcon Depot has Living, Kitchen, and Bath (LKB) showrooms, where customers can get design inspirations from the thematically designed and arranged living, kitchen, and bath area. Industry professionals can also visit the Architects, Builders, Contractors, Designers, and Engineers (ABCDE) Lounge, a designated haven where they can conceptualize and create projects together.

Customers can also take a peek at Wilcon's tile collection and choose from the impressive array of local and international brands from its Tile Studio that showcases the variety through walls and floor display.

The Living, Kitchen, and Bath Section and Architects, Builders, Contractors, Designers, and Engineers Lounge.

Customers can enjoy a safe and convenient shopping experience as Wilcon continuously implements necessary precautionary measures in all of its stores for the health and safety of its employees and valued customers. This includes a temperature screening protocol upon entry into store premises; contact tracing policy; provision of sanitizing shoe bath; strict implementation of no mask, no entry policy; and provision of hand sanitizers and alcohols at different designated areas within the store. Maintaining proper social distancing is also observed with its 1-meter radius distance queue marks and indicators placed within the store premises.

Wilcon stores undergo additional precautionary measures through regular cleaning and sanitation; provision of gloves and face shields to its employees; and installation of safety partitions in face-to-face transaction areas.

Wilcon Depot maintains strict sanitary protocols and provides sanitizing shoebath and alcohol to guests upon entry.

To further provide home improvement and building needs of its valued customers, Wilcon Depot introduces a hassle-free shopping alternative with its Browse, Call, and Collect/Deliver feature. This new shopping option allows customers to shop for their home improvement and building needs by browsing its online shop to find the products they want to purchase. Customers can call/text/Viber to place their orders, and collect their purchases in-store or have it delivered at their doorstep.

Another shopping alternative is the Wilcon Virtual Tour, an online shopping option wherein customers can contact the nearest Wilcon store via Facebook Messenger App and be taken on a virtual tour by Wilcon CX Heroes.

Wilcon also provides contactless payment options to its customers such as bank transfers, GCash, PayMaya, Instapay, PesoNet, WeChat, and Alipay.

Valued customers can even earn, redeem, and keep track of their Wilcon points with the Wilcon Loyalty Mobile App. Through the app, Wilcon loyalty members can browse the wide selection of products from Wilcon, find the nearest branch, and enjoy promo exclusives and offerings. Customers can download it for free at the Google Play Store and App Store.

With all these options available, anyone can start building big ideas for their own home.

Visit Wilcon Depot Olongapo located at National Road, Brgy. Barretto, Olongapo City, Zambales and Wilcon Depot San Juan, Taytay in Rizal Ave., Ilog Pugad, Brgy. San Juan, Taytay, Rizal.

For more updates, log on to www.wilcon.com.ph, and follow them at their social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram. You can also connect with them on the Viber community at Wilcon Depot PH, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.