Chowking brings back its Ready-to-Cook line

Food is one of the best comforts during uncertain times and people are always on the lookout for delicious meals that will make them happy. For some, despite easing restrictions, staying indoors is still the best course of action. That is why this year has seen an increase in frozen or Ready-To-Cook meals to cater to people who are looking to satisfy their cravings at home.

Chel Tiu of @panda.eatss

One of the restaurants that offer this type of dynamic eating out option is Chowking. This local Chinese-cuisine food chain first offered its version of Ready-To-Cook products earlier this year but for a limited time only.

Now, due to popular demand, it is bringing back the Ready-To-Cook line for good.

These products present a convenient source of comfort food that people can enjoy anytime. It is a good option for consumers looking for easy to prepare, yet chef-quality meals.

Here are the three variants you have to try.

Siomai

Chowking's signature meaty siomai is great for a quick snack or paired with rice. With a Ready-to-Cook option that you can easily stock in your pantry, you can have it either steamed or deep-fried – depending on your mood for the day.

Chowking's Ready-to-Cook Siomai pack is available at P437 (inclusive of delivery charge).

Siopao

For those craving siopaos as their go-to merienda or midnight snack, Chowking's Ready-to-Cook Siopao is now within reach. Have your own Chunky Asado Siopao in as quick as 13 minutes in the steamer.

Enjoy a pack of this chunky goodness starting at P258 (inclusive of delivery charge).

Buchi

No Chowking meal is complete without buchi. This deep-fried glutinous rice with lotus cream fillings coated in sesame seeds is a bite-sized side dish that will liven up any table. Whip up a batch by deep frying and snack away.

One pack of Chowking's Ready-to-Cook Buchi sells at P392 (inclusive of delivery charge).

With these options available, comfort food is now more accessible than ever before. It is a quick, delicious fix for when unexpected cravings strike. Anyone can feel like a chef and prepare their all-time favorite Chowking products in the safety of their own home.

Chowking's Ready-to-Cook Siomai, Siopao, and Buchi are now available in select Chowking stores nationwide. To find a list of stores where you can order these products, click this link.

It is also available for delivery via GrabFood, foodpanda, Lalafood, and through the Chowking hotline and delivery website.

Visit its Facebook page for more details.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.