Here's how you can win lifetime free gas

With the continuous trend of the current health situation, it is crucial to have a solid savings stash or an emergency fund ready. Saving money is hard — but it is not impossible when you make good financial decisions, no matter how big or small your salary may be.

Having a big paycheck does not matter if one does not know how to spend it well and save smartly. Here are some tips to help you achieve your savings target.

Know how to budget

Manage your money wisely by having a set budget every month. Distribute your salary by first allocating funds for needs - like food, education, housing, transportation, and the like. In budgeting, it is important to remember that necessities should be prioritized over temporary wants and that you should always set aside a portion for your savings. If you are not used to saving, do not worry because it does not need to be a huge amount immediately. Start small and grow from there.

Track your expenses

Tracking expenses is a good way to know how much money one is spending monthly – it helps you identify where the bulk of your money goes. This helps you keep track if you are going over your specified budget and be aware of what part of your expenses needs to be cut down.

Make smart purchasing decisions

A credit card is a handy tool that brings convenience and many perks, however, in the wrong hands it can rack up plenty of bad debt. To avoid bad debt, one should put a cap on their credit card usage and only purchase things you can pay on time and in full when the billing comes. Remember that missing the deadline for your credit card payment means more fees and high-interest charges.

Make it a reminder to spend less than what you are earning. Do not end up spending the money that you do not even have.

Watch out for promos and sales

Apart from making smart money decisions, another way you can grow your savings is by being on the lookout for discounts and major sales instead of impulsively buying items when there is an option to get them at a lower price or, in rare cases, for free.

