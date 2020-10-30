10 things to check before buying a property

A real estate property is considered to be one of the biggest investments a person or a family will make. Before purchasing, you need to make sure that your finances are in check.

When you are finally ready, here are the things you need to look for in a property:



1. Safe and secure communities

Find a house and lot subdivision that ensures safety and well-being of its homeowners. Communities that are equipped with guarded entrances and exits, perimeter fences, and 24/7 CCTV coverage are the ideal ones.

2. Strategic location

Look for a property developer that is located in progressive towns and cities, in locations close to schools, hospitals, places of worship, and commercial establishments, all while having access to major roads and highways.

3. Reliable services

Check if they have well-trained staff that provides reliable services to homeowners and prospective clients.

4. Health protocols

Find out if the property developer follows health protocols such as regular disinfection of common areas, social distancing, proper handwashing and sanitation of residents and staff.

5. Flexible payment schemes

Ask if they offer convenient payment methods such as Pag-IBIG funding and bank financing.

6. Digital efforts

Check if they are boosting their digital efforts to accommodate the needs of its present and future homeowners.

7. Well-designed houses

Find a developer that offers budget-friendly but quality homes. It is also ideal if it includes dining and kitchen areas, a living room, a toilet and bath, a provision for service area (for economic houses) and spacious bedroom areas.

8. Modern amenities

Look for a community that has recreational amenities for its residents to enjoy, like multi-purpose halls, jogging paths, playground, and green open spaces.



9. Provisions for growth

Check if they provide space for expansion in its houses to accommodate the varying needs of families.

10. Affordability + Quality

Aside from an affordable price, find a house that offers good quality.

BRIA Homes, one of the top property developers in the country, offers properties that follow this formula: Affordability (Mura) + Quality (Dekalidad) = A Beautiful Bria Home for Every Filipino.

Their open-house events, live selling, and virtual tours of its project areas are done virtually. Online reservations and payments, and other housing-related concerns can be accessed through digital properties.

What started out as a promise to provide modern, affordable house and lot for all Filipinos has become the singular driving force behind BRIA Homes.

With more than 50 projects across progressive towns and cities in the country, they made it possible for many Filipinos to live in homes they can call their own.

BRIA Homes is a subsidiary of GOLDEN BRIA Holdings, Inc., one of the largest real estate companies in the country. BRIA Homes is primed to bring quality and affordable house and lot packages and condominium units closer to ordinary Filipino families. This is the goal that drives every single employee in the company, for which the ultimate fulfillment is seeing a client happily moving into BRIA's homes.

