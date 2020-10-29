BRIA Homes offers must-have amenities for homeowners

Owning a house is just the first step to feeling at home. Beyond the walls and roof, there needs to be a sense of kinship that brings stability and peace of mind to every resident. Thus, being part of a community that prioritizes one's needs and nourishes one's growth can help contribute to the feeling of domestic contentment.

BRIA Homes, one of the leading property developers in the country, is dedicated to creating communities that offer convenience to its homeowners.

With health protocols and restrictions limiting everyone's mobility, many Filipino families continue to rely on online services for their essential needs, distance learning, or work from home. Residents at BRIA communities are given access to undisrupted internet connectivity where they can fulfill and perform their digital tasks.

The property developer also has its own online avenues that residents can use. For community-related concerns, homeowners can reach out to BRIA's 24/7 online Customer Relations Management (CRM). For payments like monthly amortization and other transactions, it can be done through various channels such as online bank transfer, online Bayad Centers, and e-wallets such as AllEasy, PayMaya, and GCash.

Aside from that, each property comes with wide-open spaces - "Sentro" - where families can use for recreational purposes while practicing safety protocols. Children have playgrounds; adults have basketball courts; and there is a multipurpose hall that can be used for a variety of small gatherings and meetings.

Health and safety continue to be top priorities at BRIA Homes especially during these trying times. Regular cleaning and sanitization of all public spaces are enforced to ensure residents are kept safe.

In terms of security, their communities have 24/7 CCTV coverage, guarded entrances and exits, perimeter fences, and powerful solar lighting to illuminate the streets at night.

"It is essential for every homeowner at BRIA to feel that they can live their lives in peace and comfort," President of BRIA Homes Red Rosales said. "This is why we constantly strive to meet every resident’s need to flourish in pleasant and secure communities."

BRIA Homes is a subsidiary of GOLDEN BRIA Holdings, Inc., one of the largest real estate companies in the country. BRIA Homes is primed to bring quality and affordable house and lot packages and condominium units closer to ordinary Filipino families. This is the goal that drives every single employee in the company, for which the ultimate fulfillment is seeing a client happily moving into BRIA's homes.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.