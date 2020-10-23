Maine Mendoza, 'Creative It Kids' showcase vivo V20 series

Creativity, focus, and style were in full display last October 16 as vivo launched the V20 series via livestream on their Facebook page.

The online launch, filled with vibrant colors and visuals - hinting at the design of the V20 series, featured the "Creative It Kids" composed of: creative fashionista Verniece Enciso, creative explorer Marvin Fojas, and creative viral sensation Dora Dorado. Tech blogger Isadoestech, famed gamer JunnieBoy, and celebrity Maine Mendoza also graced the event.

"Creative It Kids" Jose "Dora" Dorado (Bottom Left), Verniece Enciso (Top Left), and Marvin Fojas (Bottom Right) together with Maine Mendoza (Center), and Show Suzuki (Top right) highlighted the fabulous features of the V20 Series and emphasized its role in helping them stand out and "Be the Focus"

The features of the latest addition to the V-series, its role in helping the user stand out and #BeTheFocus were featured and highlighted during the online stream.

Hosted by Radio DJ Show Suzuki, the launch began with a Q&A portion with the "Creative It Kids" who revealed how they express themselves freely and allowed their ingenuity to shine and stand out even in a crowded digital sphere.

This was followed by a reveal of the V20 series' specs such as the 44MP Auto Focus selfie camera, the 64MP flagship level rear camera, and the ultra-sleek and thin design which were detailed by vivo community manager Jose Palabyab.

In this portion, Palabyab signified that the vivo V20 Pro is the thinnest 5G-capable smartphone currently available in the market.

These specs were featured in full display as Isadoestech and JunnieBoy discussed the smartphone's performance, gaming capabilities, and how these can give users advantage in content creation and gaming.

One of the main highlights of the event was when the "Creative It Kids" along with Isadoestech and JunnieBoy were divided into two teams and went head to head for an entertaining "Snap Showdown Challenge" — which was judged by vivo ambassador Maine Mendoza.

The two teams: Team Verniece and Junnie Boy, and Team Marvin and Dora, competed in three challenges that utilized the V20 series' selfie camera, rear camera, and slow-mo feature.

During the launch, famed gamer JunnieBoy (Center), creative fashionista Verniece Enciso (Lower left), tech vlogger Isadoestech (Upper Left), creative explorer Marvin Fojas (Upper Right), and creative viral sensation Dora Dorado (Lower Right) not only highlighted the innovative features of the phone and its relevance in their profession, but competed in three fun challenges that utilized the V20 series' selfie camera, rear camera, and epic slow-mo feature.

Throughout the livestream, viewers were engaged through several pop-up questions on the V20 series.

vivo celebrity ambassador Maine Mendoza with the new vivo V20 Pro in Sunset Melody. With her embodiment of self-expression and colorful style, Maine served as a judge during the entertaining "Snap Showdown Challenge" segment of the V20 series launch.

Adding to the exciting announcements, Maine revealed that those who purchase any of the three smartphones in the V20 series will get the chance to win a Ford EcoSport as part of the vivo Holiday Season promo.

The event concluded with the reveal of the vivo V20 x LANY TVC that highlighted the power, beauty, and style of the V20 series.

The event concluded with the reveal of the vivo V20 x LANY TVC that highlighted the power, beauty, and style of the V20 series.

