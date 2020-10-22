Exploring CSR innovations towards positive social change

For over 168 years now, the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) continues to be a leader and trailblazer in the Philippines' banking and finance industry. It has provided financial services with the goal of making lives easier for Filipinos.

Part of its mission is to help its people navigate through life's uncertainty by giving them peace of mind and confidence. The company has responded quickly and decisively over various calamities that affected the country over the years.

With the current situation negatively impacting many lives, BPI, through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm BPI Foundation, continued to give back and support communities that were unsettled by hardships.

"Our commitment to support underserved communities never stops. It never should," said BPI Foundation Executive Director Owen Cammayo. "Like many organizations, this pandemic required us to quickly pivot the way we do things. Aligned with our advocacies, we focused on rolling out innovative programs relevant to these extra challenging times."

From aspiring social entrepreneurs to underserved communities, check out how BPI champions innovation in CSR with these programs.

BPI Sinag

A flagship program of the BPI Foundation, BPI Sinag is a platform where many aspiring social entrepreneurs have found support for their dreams. This program aims to provide different opportunities for social enterprises by equipping them with mentoring, training, and financial aid. Every year, a new batch of Sinag participants are chosen to be part of the BPI Sinag Accelerate - a business challenge where selected social enterprises will undergo boot camp sessions for a chance to win cash prizes and mentoring opportunities.

For its 6th year, BPI Sinag is taking a different route by focusing on nurturing its current network of social enterprises and helping them address the challenges of this new world. Instead of BPI Sinag Accelerate, the program recently launched the Business Pivot Challenge open to Sinag alumni.

This challenge was crafted to help social enterprises gain funding for innovative solutions that will help them adjust and give them an edge in the new normal.

Apart from helping budding social enterprises, BPI Sinag also hopes to put the spotlight on social entrepreneurship and its potential for growth and sustainability – all of which are never timelier than today.

Pagsibol

As the Philippines faces a record-high number of households experiencing hunger brought by the current crisis, BPI came out with a fundraiser to help address food security challenges of the low-income urban and rural communities across the country.

The Pagsibol campaign aims to raise funds to build at least 20 community-managed Food Sheds for approximately 600 families in selected low income communities. This is in partnership with the World Wide Fund for Nature Philippines (WWF-Philippines), who will use the funds to develop the foodsheds using the Food Shed Farming Enterprise System.

Food Sheds are a type of greenhouse that incorporates various agricultural technologies to lessen the land needed for farming, ensure sustainable food supply, and house small livestock. This model will allow the chosen communities to grow the nutritious food they need while earning from the surplus crops.

Like its English translation, pagsibol or germination seeks to encourage growth among communities who need it the most during this time. Every contribution becomes a seed of change that can help grow resilient Filipino communities that are free from hunger.

Pagpupugay

Pagpupugay or salute in English is BPI's way of giving its salutations to brave medical frontliners who have given their lives to protect everyone in this current health environment. Thinking of the family that will be left behind, BPI Foundation created an annual scholarship fund amounting to P1,000,000. With an initial project term of five years, from AY 2020-2021 up to AY 2024-2025, the program will provide college scholarships for medical frontliners' beneficiaries.

Ten scholars will be chosen by the foundation annually from the nominees sent by its partner schools and each scholar will be provided a maximum of P100,000 scholarship funds per academic year to cover tuition fees and miscellaneous expenses. Payment will be made directly to the schools.

The first batch of selected scholars will soon be announced.

These are just some of the ways this company is playing its part in nation-building. Staying true to its mantra of helping Filipinos get ready for tomorrow, today - BPI is not letting anything stop its mission of building a better tomorrow through its CSR programs.

Especially in trying times, any help goes a long way in securing a better future and restoring the people's hope for better lives.

For more information about BPI's CSR efforts, visit its official Facebook page or website. To know more about BPI's products and services, check out their website.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.