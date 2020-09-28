Home  >  Spotlight

Survey reveals record-high number of PH households experiencing hunger

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 28 2020 11:11 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

An economist said the Philippine government's response to the COVID-19 crisis is partly to blame for the record-high number of Filipino families experiencing hunger. But Malacañang insists the administration has not neglected its obligation to help those in need. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 28, 2020 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   COVID-19   SWS   Social Weather Stations   SWS survey hunger   SWS survey COVID-19 hunger  