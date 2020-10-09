A favorite Filipino dish in Mang Inasal is now good for sharing

Whether you want to perk up your afternoon with a satisfying merienda, reward yourself for a job well done at work, or celebrate bonding moments at home – a staple dish like the pancit palabok is a preferred choice of most Filipinos.

Mang Inasal, one of the leading grilleries in the country, is now offering its delectable and flavorful palabok in both solo and Family Size.



The Mang Inasal Palabok solo's price starts at P59.00 and Family Size, which is good for 4-5 people, sells at P199.

The Mang Inasal Palabok has more pork meat toppings, delicately sautéed with balanced spices. Each serving is covered with a rich and savory thick sauce, sprinkled with spring onion, chicharron, and hard-boiled egg.

Here is a trivia: Did you know that the Mang Inasal Palabok traces its roots to the popular Red Ribbon Palabok? When the bakeshop brand discontinued offering meals, Mang Inasal gladly took on the task of offering the same sumptuous palabok recipe to its customers.



The Mang Inasal Palabok is proof of the synergy among the brands of the Jollibee Group, a practice that further reinforces the food company's commitment to continuously satisfy the market with delicious and value-for-money food.





To satisfy food cravings while staying safely at home, the Mang Inasal Palabok alongside other favorites of Mang Inasal can easily and quickly get delivered using GrabFood, foodpanda, or LALAFOOD.

Customers can also call Mang Inasal stores or place orders online through the Mang Inasal Facebook Messenger Chatbot, Jose.



To ensure the highest standards in food handling, Mang Inasal implements a strict 'no-touch' delivery protocol for the safety of its employees, riders, and consumers.



For customers who want to visit the physical store, they are assured of stringent safety measures—from temperature check, social distancing rules, and wearing of masks and gloves—everyone is #SafeSaMangInasal.



For a complete listing of Mang Inasal stores that offer takeout and delivery services, check it here. Join the Mang Inasal Viber Community or follow their official Facebook page to keep track of the latest promos, and product offers.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.