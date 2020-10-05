vivo's latest model offers power and style

With a powerful processor, innovative gaming technology, and an industry-standard camera setup—vivo Y20i's elegantly designed smartphone with eye-popping colors on a lightweight body is now available to help elevate the user's style.

The latest addition to the Y-series boasts of two stunning color options that complement modern lifestyles.

Dawn White has a bright and lively hue inspired by soft morning horizons. With this dazzling design that emulates an outpouring of light, this smartphone adds a touch of glow to any style.

Nebula Blue, on the other hand, was inspired by the deep universe. This blue and purple gradient design inspires users to explore their imagination and unleash their creativity.

These color options together with the sleek and lightweight body of the smartphone complement any type of style. The vivo Y20i weighs approximately 192.3g with dimensions of 164.41×76.32×8.41mm - this makes it ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in the user's hand.

The Android 10-powered device also contains a side mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock technology for convenient phone unlocking and an unhampered view of its rear design.

The vivo Y20i is available for pre-order until its official release on October 4 through the official vivo Shopee store, the official vivo Lazada store, or through vivo concept stores, exhibits, kiosks, and multi-brand stores nationwide. Pre-order today and get premium headphones plus an adorable "little V" USB night-light.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.