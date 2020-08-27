How to achieve glowing skin like your favorite Korean idols

The Korean wave has made an imprint in Filipinos. Whether it be music, dramas, or beauty there is plenty to love and learn from them.

Korean beauty, in particular, gained fame for focusing on overall skin care, hydration, and the use of natural ingredients. The K-beauty 7-step or 10-step routine has been replicated by many as it has been said to result in glowing, bright, and fresh-looking skin. Its popularity can also be attributed to K-drama stars who project youthful and glowing skin.

In years past, those who want to subscribe to K-beauty have to shell out a good sum to be able to import their favorite brands from South Korea. Now, with the unrelenting rise of Hallyu in the country, local brands are stepping up to answer the demand.

One such brand is Ever Organics with its Korean-inspired skincare line. Ever Organics is made in Korea with nature's organic remedies. It is cruelty, alcohol, and paraben-free. It also seeks to give every Filipino an affordable skincare line that is easy to use and effective—no need for overly complicated steps and expensive products.

To start your own K-beauty journey, check out these products from Ever Organics.

SHEET MASKS

One easy way to get into K-beauty is by using sheet masks. Ever Organics offers several varieties for every skin type and concern.

Aloe Vera Sheet Mask



Aloe Vera is considered as a holy grail ingredient for its multiple health properties. In skincare, it is known for being able to hydrate and soothe irritated skin. This is a good sheet mask for those who want to try before committing to K-beauty.

Charcoal Sheet Mask

Ever Organics Charcoal Sheet Mask is ideal for those looking to tighten their pores and purify their skin from deep-seated dirt.

Green Tea Sheet Mask



For those experiencing acne, Ever Organics Green Tea Sheet Mask can help clear the skin and control oil production.

Snail Sheet Mask

Do not let the snail in the title turn you off. This sheet mask is great for moisturizing dry skin. It can also improve skin texture and even out skin tone.

Vitamin C Sheet Mask

Vitamin C is good for those looking to brighten the skin while protecting it from harmful ultraviolet rays. The Ever Organics Vitamin C Sheet Mask also has an anti-oxidant feature that encourages skin regeneration.

FACIAL MIST

Need a quick pick-me-up? Try Ever Organics' Aloe Vera Face Mist.

Facial mists are a handy spray solution that will keep your skin hydrated and moisturized throughout the day. Store one in your bag and use it on the go. Spray twice a day or whenever your skin needs an extra burst of freshness.

The Ever Organics Aloe Face Mist contains Aloe Leaf Extract that can help calm skin from sun damage and give it a refreshing boost. It also contains Skullcap Root Extract which can help reduce dark spots.

You do not need 10 steps or very expensive beauty products to get clear and glowing skin like your favorite oppa or unnie. Simply try Korean skincare products such as those from Ever Organics, and commit to taking better care of your skin.

Ever Organics products are now available in select SM Supermarkets, HyperMarket, Savemore, and Waltermart nationwide. You can also have it delivered straight to your home by ordering via Lazada.

Know more about how you can achieve K-beauty with Ever Organics by visiting its official Facebook and Instagram pages. #EverOrganicsPH #WhatYourSkinDeserves

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.