Here is an investment idea for OFWs

There are reasons why overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) are called the country's modern-day heroes. First, they endure months and years of not being able to see their loved ones. Second, they help keep the Philippine economy afloat by sending dollar remittances to their families.

As the current health situation takes a toll in our economy it has also affected the real estate business. Property prices have been frozen for a significant period of time. This also means that this is the best time for OFWs to invest their hard-earned money in real estate.

This situation has made OFWs look for investments that promises considerable return and many of them are seeking wise and stable investments that can support them moving forward.

BRIA Homes, a real estate developer in the country, sells about fifty housing projects all over the country; all offering affordable house and lot units in safe and secure gated communities.

OFWs can choose to invest in a house that is close to their hometown as BRIA Homes offer multiple locations nationwide.



These properties offer safety and security since there built-in 24/7 CCTV coverage, eco-friendly solar lights to keep the streets illuminated at night, and fully secured perimeter fences.

All of its communities also feature an array of recreational facilities such as multipurpose halls, covered basketball courts, open spaces, and children's playgrounds.



Apart from all these, investing in BRIA Homes offers OFW investors a steady stream of passive income. Purchasing ready-for-occupancy (RFO) units at BRIA and then leasing these out while working abroad will help create a low maintenance source of income.

Red Rosales, President of BRIA Homes, affirms that money invested in BRIA is well spent. "We have built our reputation and earned the trust of many by always having the best interests of our homeowners at heart. We guarantee a substantial return of their investment as passive income or assure them of a safe haven for their family."



BRIA Homes is a subsidiary of GOLDEN MV Holdings, Inc., one of the largest real estate companies in the country. It is primed to bring quality and affordable house and lot packages and condominium units closer to ordinary Filipino families. This is the goal that drives every single employee in the company, for which the ultimate fulfillment is seeing a client happily moving into BRIA's homes.

