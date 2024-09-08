Pope Francis delivers medical supplies in remote Papuan jungle town | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Pope Francis delivers medical supplies in remote Papuan jungle town
Pope Francis delivers medical supplies in remote Papuan jungle town
Reuters
Published Sep 09, 2024 12:25 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Pope Francis
|
Papua New Guinea
|
Vanimo
|
Catholic Church
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.