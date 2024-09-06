PHOTO: A blessing from Pope Francis | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
PHOTO: A blessing from Pope Francis
PHOTO: A blessing from Pope Francis
AFP, Tatan Syuflana, pool
Published Sep 06, 2024 04:08 PM PHT
|
Updated Sep 06, 2024 04:49 PM PHT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Pope Francis
|
Jakarta
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.