French woman to testify on decade-long drug rape trauma | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

French woman to testify on decade-long drug rape trauma

French woman to testify on decade-long drug rape trauma

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Avignon
|
France
|
rape
|
drugs
|
trial
|
justice
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNEws
|
Agence France-Presse
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.