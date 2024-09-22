Trump rules out running again in 2028 if defeated in next US vote | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Trump rules out running again in 2028 if defeated in next US vote

Trump rules out running again in 2028 if defeated in next US vote

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
donald trump
|
united states
|
us elections
|
republican party
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.