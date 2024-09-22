Trump rules out running again in 2028 if defeated in next US vote | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Trump rules out running again in 2028 if defeated in next US vote
Trump rules out running again in 2028 if defeated in next US vote
Agence France-Presse
Published Sep 23, 2024 08:03 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
donald trump
|
united states
|
us elections
|
republican party
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.