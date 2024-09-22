Trump refuses Harris call for October debate | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Trump refuses Harris call for October debate

Trump refuses Harris call for October debate

Agence France-Presse, Jim Watson with Nicholas Roll in Washington
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
absnews
|
US politics
|
US elections
|
Kamala Harris
|
Donald Trump
|
presidential debate
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.