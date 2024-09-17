'I am a rapist,' says Frenchman in mass rape trial | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
'I am a rapist,' says Frenchman in mass rape trial
'I am a rapist,' says Frenchman in mass rape trial
Agence France-Presse, David Courbet and Philippe Siuberski
Published Sep 17, 2024 05:02 PM PHT
|
Updated Sep 17, 2024 06:45 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
France
|
rape
|
sexual abuse
|
violence against women
|
Dominique Pelicot
|
Gisele Pelicot
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.