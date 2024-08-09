Israel agrees to resume Gaza truce talks next week | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Israel agrees to resume Gaza truce talks next week
Israel agrees to resume Gaza truce talks next week
Agence France-Presse
Published Aug 09, 2024 09:09 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
israel
|
gaza
|
benjamin netanyahu
|
hamas
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.