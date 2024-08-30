Paint thrown at German politician during campaign event | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Paint thrown at German politician during campaign event

Paint thrown at German politician during campaign event

Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
campaign
|
politics
|
Germany
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.