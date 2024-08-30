Kamala Harris rejects 'flip-flop' claims in first campaign interview | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Kamala Harris rejects 'flip-flop' claims in first campaign interview

Kamala Harris rejects 'flip-flop' claims in first campaign interview

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
US
|
US election
|
election
|
Savannah
|
United States
|
Kamala Harris
|
Harris
|
White House
|
politics
|
ANC
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.