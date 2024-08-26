Japan scrambles jets after Chinese aircraft 'violates' airspace | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Japan scrambles jets after Chinese aircraft 'violates' airspace

Japan scrambles jets after Chinese aircraft 'violates' airspace

Agence France-Presse, Tomohiro Osaki
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
China
|
Japan
|
Danjo Islands
|
Nagasaki Prefecture
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.