Three dead, several wounded in knife attack on German festival | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Three dead, several wounded in knife attack on German festival

Three dead, several wounded in knife attack on German festival

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Germany
|
Knife attack
|
Solingen
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.