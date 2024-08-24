Three dead, several wounded in knife attack on German festival | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Three dead, several wounded in knife attack on German festival
Three dead, several wounded in knife attack on German festival
Agence France-Presse
Published Aug 24, 2024 08:49 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Germany
|
Knife attack
|
Solingen
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.