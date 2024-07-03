240,000 people evacuated in China rainstorms
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
240,000 people evacuated in China rainstorms
240,000 people evacuated in China rainstorms
Agence France-Presse
Published Jul 03, 2024 07:25 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ANC promo
|
climate
|
weather
|
China
|
floods
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.