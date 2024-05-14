Netanyahu claims almost half of Gaza's death toll are Hamas fighters
World
World
Netanyahu claims almost half of Gaza's death toll are Hamas fighters
Netanyahu claims almost half of Gaza's death toll are Hamas fighters
Agence France-Presse
Published May 14, 2024 06:10 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Jerusalem
|
Palestine
|
Israel
|
Gaza
|
Gaza Strip
|
Gaza City
|
Rafah
|
Hamas
|
Israel Hamas war
|
war
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.