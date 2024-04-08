Vatican says gender theory, discrimination vs LGBTQ people are 'grave violations of human dignity'
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Vatican says gender theory, discrimination vs LGBTQ people are 'grave violations of human dignity'
Vatican says gender theory, discrimination vs LGBTQ people are 'grave violations of human dignity'
Agence France-Presse
Published Apr 09, 2024 07:26 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
LGBTQ
|
gender theory
|
vatican
|
homosexuality
|
pope francis
|
anc promo
|
catholic church
|
religion
|
belief
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.