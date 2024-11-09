Unprepared for disaster: Valencia's deadly floods as told by survivors | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Unprepared for disaster: Valencia's deadly floods as told by survivors
Unprepared for disaster: Valencia's deadly floods as told by survivors
Reuters
Published Nov 09, 2024 09:08 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Spain
|
Valencia
|
floods
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.