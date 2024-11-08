'A very big palpable sense of relief': Qantas plane lands safely in Sydney after engine failure | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

'A very big palpable sense of relief': Qantas plane lands safely in Sydney after engine failure

'A very big palpable sense of relief': Qantas plane lands safely in Sydney after engine failure

Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Qantas
|
Sydney
|
plane
|
flight
|
aviation
|
engine failure
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.