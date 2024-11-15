Korean caught with 320 tarantulas, 110 centipedes in airport | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Korean caught with 320 tarantulas, 110 centipedes in airport
Korean caught with 320 tarantulas, 110 centipedes in airport
Reuters
Published Nov 15, 2024 07:33 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Korean
|
Lima
|
Peru
|
Madre de Dios
|
tarantula
|
centipedes
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.