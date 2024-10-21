Colombian farmers switch from coca crops to tourism | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Colombian farmers switch from coca crops to tourism
Colombian farmers switch from coca crops to tourism
Reuters
Published Oct 21, 2024 08:16 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Colombia
|
coca
|
deforestation
|
drug
|
San Jose del Guaviare
|
Cerro Azul
|
Cano Sabana
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.