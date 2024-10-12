Macron condemns Israeli army for targeting UN peacekeepers | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Macron condemns Israeli army for targeting UN peacekeepers

Macron condemns Israeli army for targeting UN peacekeepers

Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
Israel
|
France
|
Lebanon
|
UN
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.