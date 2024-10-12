Macron condemns Israeli army for targeting UN peacekeepers | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Macron condemns Israeli army for targeting UN peacekeepers
Macron condemns Israeli army for targeting UN peacekeepers
Reuters
Published Oct 12, 2024 05:01 PM PHT
Read More:
Israel
|
France
|
Lebanon
|
UN
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.