Kamala Harris stars on Vogue cover as 'candidate for our times' | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Kamala Harris stars on Vogue cover as 'candidate for our times'

Kamala Harris stars on Vogue cover as 'candidate for our times'

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
Kamala Harris
|
US elections
|
US politics
|
Vogue
|
Vogue magazine
|
Anna Wintour
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.