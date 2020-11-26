THROWBACK: The rise of the Philippine tattoo industry

Watch also in iWantTFC

"Local Legends" explores the rise of the Philippine tattoo industry from a vilified, underground craft, into a celebrated profession through the journey of tattoo artist and Philippine Tattoo Artists Guild (PHILTAG) founding member Myke Sambajon.

PHILTAG founding member Alfred Guevara looks back at how the social stigma associated with tattoos dissipated as public perception on tattoos shifted with the help of celebrity clients back in the 1990s.

Sambajon then explains how industry stalwarts took the initiative to turn their underground industry into a regulated profession, and talks about how tattooing slowly took a toll on his health.