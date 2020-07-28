Home  >  Spotlight

Number of health workers infected with COVID-19 in PH continues to rise

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 28 2020 10:56 PM

The Philippines sees a sudden rise in the number of health workers infected with the new coronavirus. But the country's health department gives its assurance it is working hard to protect and provide the needs of medical frontliners. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 28, 2020
 
