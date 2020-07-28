Home > Spotlight Number of health workers infected with COVID-19 in PH continues to rise ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 28 2020 10:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv The Philippines sees a sudden rise in the number of health workers infected with the new coronavirus. But the country's health department gives its assurance it is working hard to protect and provide the needs of medical frontliners. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 28, 2020 Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn ANC, The World Tonight, DOH, Department of Health, health workers, COVID-19, coronavirus Read More: ANC The World Tonight DOH Department of Health health workers COVID-19 coronavirus