PH marks 6th year since arbitral award on West PH Sea

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 12 2022 10:58 PM

The Philippine government reaffirmed its position that its 2016 arbitral victory over China is final and indisputable.

That's as Manila marked the sixth year since a court in the Hague rejected Beijing's sweeping claims to the West Philippine Sea. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 12, 2022
