Home > Sports 'An inspirational, kind person': Samboy Lim's family recalls late PBA icon Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 26 2023 06:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The ex-wife and daughter of Samboy Lim reminisced about their life with the PBA icon, recalling even their last moments with the "Skywalker." Watch here for the full interview. —Report from Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, ANC, abssports Read More: Samboy Lim Skywalker PBA basketball sports Darlene Berberabe Jamie Lim Jamie Christine Lim