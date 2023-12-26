Home  >  Sports

'An inspirational, kind person': Samboy Lim's family recalls late PBA icon

Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 26 2023 06:10 PM

The ex-wife and daughter of Samboy Lim reminisced about their life with the PBA icon, recalling even their last moments with the "Skywalker."

Watch here for the full interview. —Report from Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News
