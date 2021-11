How did Olsen Racela get his famous nickname?

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—Nine-time PBA champion Olsen Racela turned a year older Monday, Nov. 1.

But where did the famed basketball star, whose real name is Rodericko Cesar, get his moniker?

"Kaya pinangalan akong Olsen dahil sa birthday ko [on] All Saints' Day," he told TeleRadyo.

(I was named Olsen because of my birthday [on] All Saints' Day.)

However, it wasn't only the Barangay Ginebra assistant coach who got a quirky name from his family.

He said his brother Raoul Cesar's nickname is Nash because he was born on National Heroes' Day while their youngest brother Reynaldo Cesar is known as Wally for "walang okasyon" or no occasion marked on his birthday.

In the interview, Racela, who is the head coach of Far Eastern University Tamaraws men's basketball team, said the UAAP was planning to open its basketball competition for Season 84 by February 2022.

The UAAP cancelled its second semester sports for Season 82 because of the pandemic and did not hold an 83rd season.

"Dahan-dahan nang bumabalik 'yung mga athletes sa dorm. Hopefully makapag-umpisa na kaming makapag-practice in preparation for next year's season," he said.

(The athletes are slowly going back to their dorms. Hopefully we could start our practice in preparation for next year's season.)