Lack of discipline cost TNC Pro Team two games against Smart Omega, their coaches said Sunday.

TNC lost 0-2 to Omega in their MPL Season 12 showdown at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

"Sa discipline at sa patience ng laro sobrang kulang namin kaya deserve ng Omega manalo ngayong series," analyst Rowee Bryan "Yasuwo" Pormocille shared.

Meanwhile, Smart Omega's Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas, who piled a whopping 14 kills against TNC Pro Team, said he was determined to bounce back from last week's loss against Blacklist International.

(Video by AC Coloma, ABS-CBN News)