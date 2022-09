Watch more News on iWantTFC

The most important people in Alex Eala's life were present when she won the biggest tournament of her career so far.

Eala's family watched as the Filipina tennis phenom won the US Open girls' singles crown on Sunday in New York, a historic feat for the 17-year-old.

"It's amazing. It's super surreal, and I'm super happy I can share it with my family," Eala said of her achievement in an exclusive interview with Dyan Castillejo of ABS-CBN News.

Eala completed a dominant campaign in the US Open with a 6-2, 6-4 win over No. 2 seed Lucie Havlickova of the Czech Republic in the final. She did not drop a single set throughout the tournament en route to winning her first grand slam title.

She had previously won doubles gold in the 2020 Australian Open and 2021 French Open.

Asked for her advice to young tennis players who hope to follow her footsteps, Eala said: "I would say na huwag kayong matakot. And, sana nae-enjoy niyo din 'yung mga ginagawa niyo, anything that you put your heart to. Just give it your all and don't be scared."

