MPL S12: TNC says yet to unleash true form despite win vs. Minana

After eking out a 2-0 win against Minana EVOS, TNC Pro Team said it wasn't putting its backs against the wall.

Facing the press after their win Sunday evening, TNC coach Jemson "Scholar" Ignacio said the performance doesn't reflect the outcome during their scrimmages.

"Of course nakakatulong sa confidence ng team and tulad ng nasabi kahit nanalo kami ngayon yung laro namin hindi pa talaga yung tunay na laro namin kasi kapag nagppractice iba talaga ang performance level namin and sana tuloy tuloy and mas maipakita namin ang kaya naming ibigay sa mga laban," Scholar said.

(Video by AC Coloma, ABS-CBN News)