'Tough, but doable': Gilas' Japeth Aguilar on winning vs Italy

Gilas Pilipinas captain Japeth Aguilar believes that overcoming Team Italy will be "tough, but doable," a night before the must-win game for the Philippine contingent in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

In an interview on Monday, August 28, on the sidelines of Gilas' practice session, Aguilar said the team has no time to dwell on its previous two losses to Dominican Republic and Angola, as they need to work on "sustaining" their moments on the court.

(Video from Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News)