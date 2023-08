NBA's Nikola Vucevic hopes Montenegro improves vs last FIBA showing

Watch more on iWantTFC

NBA player Nikola Vucevic said he's hoping that his country will achieve a better ranking in this year's FIBA World Cup compared to their previous stints in the tournament.

Vucevic, who plays for the Chicago Bulls in the NBA, will suit up for Team Montenegro which placed 25th in the final standing of the FIBA World Cup in 2019.

They are set to face Team Mexico on Friday, August 25, at the Mall of Asia Arena.



—Video from Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News