Team Italy has kicked off its practice sessions at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in preparation for their FIBA World Cup 2023 stint.

The European team's lineup is composed of both veteran and new faces in the basketball scene, with Simone Fontecchio of the NBA's Utah Jazz joining the roster.

Jordan Clarkson, Fontecchio's teammate in Utah Jazz, will be playing for the Gilas Pilipinas for the upcoming tournament. Gilas and Italy will face each other on August 29.

(Video from Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News)

