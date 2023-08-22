Home  >  Sports

FIBA World Cup fever sweeps PH as best basketball players arrive in Manila

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 22 2023 11:15 PM

Hoops-crazy Filipinos will be able to watch live top-notch competition as the world’s best basketball players, including NBA stars, arrive in Manila for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 22, 2023
 
