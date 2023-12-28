Watch more on iWantTFC

The migrant caravan which set off on Christmas Day arrived in the southern town of Escuintla, Chiapas, on Wednesday as US and Mexico officials meet for migration talks in Mexico City.

Migrants in the caravan demanded authorities to empathize with their plight and to provide them with job opportunities to pursue their dreams.

Hundreds of migrants, many from Honduras and other parts of Latin America and the Caribbean, walked in groups under the watch of the Mexican National Guard and stopped to rest at the main square in Escuintla.

Top US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Chief Alejandro Mayorkas, are visiting Mexico as the Mexican government pledged to help the United States cope with record numbers of people trying to reach the border.

(Production: Jose Torres, Rodolfo Pena Roja, Gloria Lopez)