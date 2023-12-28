SWAT team in Texas tears open truck to arrest driver during highway standoff

Watch more on iWantTFC

Police in Houston, Texas used an armored battering ram to pry open the cabin of an 18-wheeler to arrest the driver following an hours-long standoff on Wednesday.

Police stopped the truck, which was moving slowly along the East Freeway, but the driver refused to exit the vehicle, according to ABC Affiliate KTRK,

Using a heavy vehicle known as "rook", police tore through the cabin's window and passenger side door and used a police dog and gas canisters to subdue the driver.

Aerial footage showed a SWAT team dragging the driver out of the cabin. The driver, whose face was covered in blood, was then placed on a gurney.

The main lanes of the East Freeway were shut down in both directions near Sheldon Road, trapping drivers in gridlock for hours, KTRK reported.

(Production: Gerardo Gomez)