Home > Overseas SWAT team in Texas tears open truck to arrest driver during highway standoff Reuters Posted at Dec 28 2023 10:28 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Police in Houston, Texas used an armored battering ram to pry open the cabin of an 18-wheeler to arrest the driver following an hours-long standoff on Wednesday. Police stopped the truck, which was moving slowly along the East Freeway, but the driver refused to exit the vehicle, according to ABC Affiliate KTRK, Using a heavy vehicle known as "rook", police tore through the cabin's window and passenger side door and used a police dog and gas canisters to subdue the driver. Aerial footage showed a SWAT team dragging the driver out of the cabin. The driver, whose face was covered in blood, was then placed on a gurney. The main lanes of the East Freeway were shut down in both directions near Sheldon Road, trapping drivers in gridlock for hours, KTRK reported. Less talk, take breaks: Safety tips for long drives this Holy Week Keep Cool: Avoid Road Rage (Production: Gerardo Gomez) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Read More: