The moment a man dropped grenades during a Ukraine village meeting

A local deputy detonated grenades in a village council in Ukraine's western Zakarpattia region, injuring at least 26 people, national police said on Friday (December 15).

According to a police statement on Telegram messenger, the detonation happened during the council's session.

"26 people were injured, six of them in serious condition," police said.

Police also published on Telegram video showing deputy entering room, taking grenades out of his pockets and throwing them on floor. Video captured the moment of explosion and panic among those attending council’s session.

Reuters was able to confirm the location as the Keretsky Village Council building in Zakarpattia from corroborating file imagery and a live broadcast from the council’s official Facebook page and aftermath stills released by the police. Reuters was able to confirm the date from a live broadcast of the incident.

Initially, police said the deputy had died, but in a later statement added that doctors were carrying out resuscitation measures. It was not clear how many grenades were detonated, or what motives the deputy had.

Accidents with explosives happen from time to time in Ukraine, which has been fighting Russia's full-scale aggression since Feb. 2022. — Report from Reuters