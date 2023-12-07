Huge blast in Gaza as Israel advances in south

Watch more on iWantTFC

A large explosion in Gaza was seen from southern Israel on Thursday morning (December 7).

Israel continued to battle Hamas militants in Gaza's biggest cities on Thursday and said it had attacked dozens of targets, leaving Palestinians struggling to survive a situation the United Nations described as "apocalyptic".

Israel said on Thursday it had killed a number of gunmen in southern Gaza's largest city, Khan Younis, including two militants who emerged firing from a tunnel, a day after Israeli troops entered the heart of the city.

Hamas' armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, said earlier that combat was fierce. — Report from Reuters